Insight
What we can learn from the latest indoor dining study
zeynep 22
NewTopCommunityWhat is Insight?About
As safe and effective vaccines make news, let's remember the heroism of China's scientists and medical workers
zeynep
Nov 30 4
What if the election had been close? We need better processes.
zeynep
Nov 24 17
There is no way to eliminate risk, but anything one does to reduce it is better than nothing
zeynep
Nov 23 6
Did Policy Perceptions Swing Votes in 2020?
zeynep
Nov 22 19
This was a textbook virus. Why didn't we act more like it?
zeynep
Nov 19 27
The thorny, messy topic of why we don't have one for masks as source-control
zeynep
Nov 8 11
The next authoritarian won't be this incompetent or ineffective
zeynep
Nov 6 41
See all

Insight


What is Insight?ArchiveMy Account
© 2020 zeynep tufekci. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack