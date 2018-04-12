Insight
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share
Insight
Smarter thinking for puzzles worth pondering. A newsletter by Zeynep for a complex world.
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter by
zeynep
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
Small Data, Big Implications
What we can learn from the latest indoor dining study
zeynep
86
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
22
Share
New
Top
Community
What is Insight?
About
The Pandemic Heroes Who Gave us the Gift of Time and Gift of Information
As safe and effective vaccines make news, let's remember the heroism of China's scientists and medical workers
zeynep
Nov 30
118
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
4
Share
Fighting Mistrust Requires More Than "Trust Us"
What if the election had been close? We need better processes.
zeynep
Nov 24
46
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
17
Share
Thanksgiving Harm-Reduction Steps for Those Who Will Travel or Gather Anyway
There is no way to eliminate risk, but anything one does to reduce it is better than nothing
zeynep
Nov 23
44
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
6
Share
When Politics isn't All Personal
Did Policy Perceptions Swing Votes in 2020?
zeynep
Nov 22
44
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
19
Share
Balancing Epistemic Humility and Prior Knowledge
This was a textbook virus. Why didn't we act more like it?
zeynep
Nov 19
49
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
27
Share
On Randomized Trials and Medicine
The thorny, messy topic of why we don't have one for masks as source-control
zeynep
Nov 8
70
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
11
Share
Beating Trump Was the Easy Part
The next authoritarian won't be this incompetent or ineffective
zeynep
Nov 6
174
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
41
Share
See all
Insight
Subscribe
What is Insight?
Archive
My Account
© 2020 zeynep tufekci. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts